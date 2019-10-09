Big Cold Front on the Way: First Freeze Possible Parts of Arkansas This Weekend

A Strong cold front sweeps through Arkansas Friday with a sharp temperature drop and by far the coldest air of the season. Thursday will be warm and breezy ahead of the cold front with highs in the 80s.

Showers and storms develop over Oklahoma and Kansas late Thursday afternoon ahead of the front and move into Northwest and Western Arkansas Thursday evening. Some of the storms could be strong as they enter the State with some gusty winds and possible hail. Storms will weaken as they move into Central Arkansas Friday morning with the loss of daytime heating.

The front quickly pushes through the State Friday. Temperatures will drop sharply as the front moves through from the 60s and 70s into the 40s and 50s by the afternoon. Gusty winds will add to the chill for Friday evening.

Rain will come to an end by Friday evening, but turning cold with lows dropping into the 30s and 40s by Saturday morning. Temperatures will drop to near freezing across parts of North and Northwest Arkansas.