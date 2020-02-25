Brief Cold Shot, Few Flurries Possible

A brief warm up Monday ahead of a cold front with highs near 70 in Little Rock, but cooler temperatures for the middle of the week.

Another cold front moves through Tuesday evening with a few showers and a blast of colder air. A few brief snow showers are possible early Wednesday morning, mainly over Northwest Arkansas where temperatures will be close to freezing.

Precipitation will be very light with little in the way of accumulation.

Clearing and cold Wednesday night into Thursday morning as low temperatures drop below freezing.