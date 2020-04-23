Skip to content
Calm Thursday. Storms Friday.
Weather
Posted:
Apr 23, 2020 / 06:29 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Apr 23, 2020 / 06:29 AM CDT
Storm Prediction Center (SPC) upgraded our severe risk to slight (15% in yellow) from marginal (5% in green).
There is some potential for isolated strong to severe storms Friday late afternoon & evening in west/central Arkansas. Biggest threat: large hail.
Clouds make way to sunshine this afternoon. Enjoy the dry weather while it lasts, cause rain returns tomorrow!
Tonight is clear & calm. Beautiful for some stargazing.
It’s smooth sailing after a stormy Friday. Sunshine & pleasant weather this weekend!
