Cold Halloween, Widespread Freeze Likely

A strong cold front brings showers to Arkansas tonight, followed by a blast of cold air. Temperatures drop quickly behind the front into the 30s by Thursday morning. Gusty winds will make it feel like 20s, with wind chills in the 10s Northwest.

A Freeze warning is in effect tonight through tomorrow morning for parts of North, Northwest and Western Arkansas where temperatures will drop to near or below freezing. Central Arkansas will stay mainly above freezing Thursday morning, but colder temperatures are expected Thursday night into Friday with a widespread freeze likely. A freeze watch is in effect for all of Central Arkansas for Friday morning.

It is going to be a cold Halloween for Trick-or-Treaters Thurday evening with clear skies and temperatures dropping into the 30s. The winds will diminish Thursday evening, so wind chill won’t be much of a factor.