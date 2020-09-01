Confirmed tornado spotted near Pangburn, according to National Weather Service

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The National Weather Service says a confirmed tornado was spotted at 3:21 p.m. near Pangburn, or seven miles East of Heber Springs.

The emergency manager reported a tornado near Mount Olive at 1:59 p.m.

An emergency manager reported a tornado near Wooster at 2:14 p.m.

A storm spotter also reported a tornado at 2:33 p.m. off of Highway 25 in Guy.

Another storm spotter reported a tornado near Quitman at 2:48 p.m.

A storm spotter reported a tornado four miles south-southeast of Heber Springs at 3:10 p.m.

This is a developing story.

