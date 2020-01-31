Dismal January for Central Arkansas

A very gray January for most of Central Arkansas continues into the end of the month. There was a stretch of some sunny days near the beginning of the month, but the last 3 weeks have featured very little sunshine. Only 5 days since January 9th have not been overcast. 20 days in January have been cloudy or mostly cloudy, and it is likely the final day of the month will also be overcast bringing the total to 21. 3 days were partly cloudy and 7 days were mostly sunny. 5 out of those 7 sunny days were near the beginning of the month.