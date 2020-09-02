EF1 tornado damage found in Conway County from Tuesday storms, according to National Weather Service

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The National Weather Service says EF1 tornado damage was found in Conway County from Tuesday’s storms.

The damage was found two miles south-southeast of Hill Creek.

The National Weather service is still surveying from Tuesday’s storms.

This is a developing story.

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories