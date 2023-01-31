LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As temperatures drop below freezing, the City of Little Rock and The Van are making sure everyone has a warm place to rest their head.

“They have done wonderous things for me and my homeless community family and I appreciate them very much,” Jon Taylor said.

They’ve opened an emergency shelter at Dunbar Community Center with free transportation from the Van and other local churches.

“We want to make sure the folks get in and avoid frostbite, avoid succumbing to these elements, if you can do that for somebody, if you can do that for a lot of somebody’s it makes for a good day,” The Van founder Aaron Reddin said.

Reddin said since Monday, they have provided more than 60 people with a place to stay.

“We had 65 folks last night and then what we generally see every year is an increase by about 20 percent per day,” Reddin said.

“A lot of people are here because it keeps them warm, I realize a lot of people have died in the winter,” Taylor stated.

Taylor said he has been homeless for eight years.

“Home is where you lay your head, and where your heart is,” Taylor said.

When the freezing weather comes around, Taylor is thankful to be able to come to a place like Dunbar Community Center.

“At hard times like this, in the winter, it’s a lot easier for the van and other people like them to help us,” Taylor said.

If anyone needs a place to stay to get out of the weather, the Dunbar Community Center will be open until Thursday morning.