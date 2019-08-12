Excessive Heat Warning Again Tuesday

An excessive heat warning is in effect for much of Central and Southern Arkansas Tuesday. Highs in the upper 90s combined with high humidity will push the heat index into the 105 to 115 range Tuesday afternoon.

A weak cold front approaches Tuesday evening with some scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could produce some heavy downpours, frequent lightning and gusty winds. The Storm Prediction Center indicates a Marginal Risk area for severe storms Tuesday evening with strong wind gusts the main concern.

The front brings some relief from the heat for the middle of the week with temperatures a few degrees cooler and lower humidity.

Make sure to drink plenty of water if spending any time outside and try to stay out of the sun during peak heating. Remember to never leave kids or pets in the car unattended, even for a very short time.