Flash Flood Watch for parts of Arkansas until Wednesday evening

Tuesday, 11 AM Update

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Flash Flood Watch for Arkansas has been cancelled. Localized flash flooding is still possible, but widespread heavy rain is not expected. The ground is already saturated, and some isolated storms will have brief, heavy rain. This could lead to some spots experiencing brief flash flooding. Our rainfall totals so far for the month of May in Little Rock range over an inch above average. Our year-to-date totals are over nine inches above average.

A slow moving upper-level low will move into Oklahoma Tuesday and into Arkansas Wednesday. Because of the low, a stream of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will flow from south to north. With a moisture-rich environment in place, rain and storm development is likely each afternoon as temperatures rise to around 80°. Rain will be likely through Thursday.

With the threat of localized flash flooding in the forecast, we encourage you to review safety procedures for flash flooding. To do so, click the here.

Monday, 10 PM

Parts of southwest Arkansas has picked up 4-6 inches of rain. Super saturated soil will lead to the potential for flash flooding to occur in these areas as runoff from additional rainfall will not seep into the ground.

A large area of low pressure will remain almost stationary over Oklahoma and northern Texas Tuesday and Wednesday. Due to the counter-clockwise wind flow of a low pressure system, a stream of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will flow from south to north. With a moisture-rich environment in place, rain and storm development is likely to be scattered in nature across Arkansas (and many other neighboring states to the east) for the next few days.

Forecast models have trimmed back on large rainfall estimations. Our meteorologists predict an additional one to three inches of rain across central and west Arkansas over the next 48 hours. There may be localized higher amounts recorded, especially where thunderstorms produce downpours.