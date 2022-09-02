College football continues to kick off this weekend in Arkansas, and the weather is good for it.

Arkansas takes on Cincinnati 2:30pm Saturday in Fayetteville.

Fair weather will be in place for the first Razorback football game of the season. Temperatures will be pleasant for tailgating and throughout the game. By noon, it will be partly sunny with temperatures in the upper 70s. Kickoff will be in the mid 80s with plenty of sunshine, few clouds and a northeasterly wind of about 5-10mph. Temps will stay in the low 80s through 6pm.

A frontal boundary that’s been stubborn to exit the state has been contributing to higher rain chances along it. Fortunately for NWA, this boundary will be far enough east that Fayetteville should stay rain-free Saturday.

For the Red Wolves, it’s a little bit of a different forecast. Because rain chances will be a little higher for east and northeast Arkansas, there is a shot for a few showers over Jonesboro.

The Red Wolves take on the Tigers at 6pm in Jonesboro. Temperatures will be warm in the upper 80s for tailgating and stay in the mid 80s by kickoff. By fourth quarter, temps will be in the upper 70s. More clouds will hang over northeast Arkansas Saturday with a shot for some showers and an isolated storm during tailgating and the game.



While a wash-out is not expected for the game, it would be a good idea to be prepared for a passing shower if heading to or celebrating in Jonesboro Saturday. The Arkansas Storm Team app can keep you ahead and aware of any approaching rain. Download the Arkansas Storm Team app