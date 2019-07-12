Friday Morning Weather Update

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - At 7 AM Friday, Tropical Storm Barry was located in the Northern Gulf of Mexico about 95 miles southwest of the mouth of the Mississippi River according The National Hurricane Center. Maximum winds are 50 MPH and it is slowly drifting WNW at 5 MPH.

The storm is expected to intensify today over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico, and could reach hurricane strength before landfall expected on Saturday. Winds need to reach 74 MPH for Barry to be considered a hurricane. The forecast track takes Barry into Louisiana Saturday and toward Arkansas Sunday night into Monday. The storm will weaken as it moves inland, although heavy rains will continue.