Hard Freeze Tonight, Minor Winter Weather Potential Wednesday Night

The coldest air of the season is moving into Arkansas, with temperatures plunging well below freezing across the entire State by early Tuesday morning. A Freeze warning is in effect for much of Central and Southern Arkansas where there has not been a widespread freeze so far this season. The freeze warning is not in effect North where a freeze has already occurred this year and the growing season is considered over.

Low temperatures tonight will drop into the low to mid 20s, with a few isolated teens possible North.

Sunny and not as cold Tuesday, but a storm system brings rain back into Arkansas Wednesday. Rain may mix with or even change over to some snow across parts of Northern Arkansas Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Little or no accumulation is expected though with temperatures mainly above freezing, except for some of the highest elevations of The Boston Mountains where a couple of inches could be possible.