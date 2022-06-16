LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Due to extremely high temperatures, a heat advisory has been issued for central Arkansas. Temperatures are expected to reach the upper 90’s Thursday afternoon with heat indices reaching 105° or higher.

With high temperatures comes a higher risk of heat exhaustion. As defined by Merriam-Webster, heat exhaustion is when a person experience fatigue and weakness from prolonged exposure to heat.

If you are unsure of whether you’re suffering from heat exhaustion, here are tips from American Red Cross to pay attention to.

Signs of heat exhaustion:

Heavy sweating

Cold, pale and clammy skin

Fast, weak pulse

Nausea or vomiting

Muscle cramps

Tiredness or weakness

Dizziness

Headache

Brief fainting (passing out)

If you are out in the sun during the heat advisory and are feeling these symptoms, here are steps you can take to make sure you stay safe and healthy.

What to do once signs are noticed:

Move the person to a cool place

Loosen their clothes

Put cool, wet cloths on their body, use misting and fanning, or help them take a cool bath

Have the person sip water

For more information on heat wave safety, visit RedCross.org.