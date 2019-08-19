Heat Advisory in Effect Monday and Tuesday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Heat and Humidity return for the start of the work week with highs in the middle 90s, but feels like temperatures climbing into the triple digits. A Heat Advisory is in effect for Central Arkansas from 1 pm until 9 pm both Monday and Tuesday and heat index values are forecast to be 105-110 during the afternoon.

Please take the proper precautions in the heat. Drink plenty of water, wear lightweight/ light-colored clothing, and take breaks if you work out in the heat.

Relief will arrive by the end of the week as a cold front pushes into the state. Thursday and Friday highs will be back into the upper 80s and with scattered showers and storms possible.

