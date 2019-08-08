Heat Advisory in effect until 8 PM, Thursday

A Heat Advisory is in effect until 8 PM Thursday evening for parts of Central Arkansas and all of South Arkansas. That means heat index values will be dangerously high at or above 105°

As of 12 PM, rain and cloud cover was keeping the northern half of the state out of heat advisory range. There are even some counties along I-40 that are under the advisory right now that are struggling to warm up thanks to that rain/cloud cover.

Clouds should break down more this afternoon across the heat advisory area which will allow temperatures to climb a few more degrees and pushing most if not all heat index values into the lower 100s which is heat advisory criteria.