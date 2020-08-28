Heat, Storm Potential this Weekend

Little Rock – The remnants of Laura move away from Arkansas, but heat and very high humidity build back in for the weekend. High temperatures reach the mid 90s Saturday with maximum heat index in the 105 to 115 range during the afternoon. The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a heat advisory for all of Central Arkansas Saturday.

A wave of low pressure moving along an approaching front over Missouri will trigger a round of showers and thunderstorms late Saturday night into Sunday morning.

A few storms may be strong to severe with some strong wind gusts possible. The Storm Prediction Center indicates a Slight Risk (2/5) for severe storms late Saturday into Sunday morning.