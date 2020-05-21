Heating Up Memorial Day Weekend. Some Showers Possible

The unofficial start of the Summer season will feel quite a bit like Summer with hotter temperatures and higher humidity. A warm front moves through Friday morning with a few showers and possibly a thunderstorm, then mostly dry for the afternoon but quite warm and humid.

Southerly flow keep warm and humid air in place for the weekend with highs well into the 80s and high humidity. A couple of pop up showers will be possible both Saturday and Sunday mainly with daytime heating. Rain chances increase for Memorial Day as an upper air disturbance approaches.