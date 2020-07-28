Higher Rain Chances This Week

A wet pattern shaping up for Arkansas the rest of this week as a weak cold front approaches and stalls near the State. A disturbance moving along the front brings a around of some showers and a few thunderstorms Wednesday.

A couple of additional round of some showers are likely Thursday and Friday. Total rainfall amounts may be heavy in some spots, especially Northern Arkansas where 1 to 3 inches of rain with locally heavier amounts possible through Friday. Rainfall amounts will generally be less South, although some locally heavier amounts are possible.

Severe weather is unlikely, although some brief gusty winds may be possible with heavier showers along with very heavy downpours.