Hot Weather Continues. Heat Advisory Tuesday

A Heat Advisory is in effect for most of Arkansas Tuesday afternoon through early Tuesday Evening. High temperatures are expected to reach the mid to upper 90s. Heat Index values, which takes into account humidity along with temperature, will reach into the 105 to 110 range. Take extra precaution if you have to be outdoors including drinking plenty of water and limiting sun exposure. Hot weather will continue into Wednesday with highs in the mid 90s and heat index over 105. Higher rain chances will help to bring temperatures down a little bit later in the week.