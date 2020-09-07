Hurricane Season in Overdrive with 4 to 5 Tropical Systems in the Atlantic Next Week

The record breaking 2020 Hurricane Season in full swing as we approach the climatological peak of tropical activity in the Atlantic. Two tropical storms formed in the Atlantic on Monday, tropical storms Paulette and Rene, the 16th and 17th named storms of the season. Rene is the earliest “R’ storm in the Atlantic, beating 2005 Hurricane Rita by 11 days.

Things are likely to get even more active by next week, with the formation of 2 to 3 additional tropical systems. The European model (ECMWF) shows 4 tropical cyclones in the Atlantic at the same time next week, while The American model (GFS) indicates as many as 5!

The peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season is around the second week of September, and Hurricane Season continues through the end of November.