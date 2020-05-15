Isolated Storms This Evening. Unsettled Weekend.

Showers and a few thunderstorms will continue early this evening, before diminishing tonight. Any break in the rain will not last long as an upper air disturbance over Texas brings at least a couple rounds of showers and thunderstorms over the weekend.

The severe weather threat will be low, however, some localized heavy rains will be possible. The potential for 1 to 2 inches of rain is likely through the weekend, with locally over 2 inches for Southwest Arkansas. Rainfall amounts will be somewhat less North.