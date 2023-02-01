LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Power companies still have lots of crews coming in on stand-by for if this last final wave of the ice storm causes any power outages.

Trucks are running, the linemen in them, wait for the call.

“At the drop of a hat we are ready to respond,” Sam Lockhart with the Arkansas Electric Cooperative Inc. said.

“I hope the storm isn’t as bad as they expect,” Electrical lineman Carl Floyd said.

Power companies like Entergy brought in hundreds of crews from out of state.

Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas said they’ll call in crews if it started getting bad.

“The anticipation of whether it is really going to happen or not I think is exciting for all of us in this industry, but we’re ready,” and “during a storm, you are able to help a family out in a time of need that’s pretty rewarding, it really is,” Lockhart said.

Carl Floyd said he made the trek to Arkansas from Oklahoma at almost 80 years old, and he’s approaching his 59th year as a lineman.

“I found I loved the trade, #1 because I’m a little bit of an adrenaline junkie, and #2 because especially with storm work, you help people,” Floyd stated.

He said he’s happy to come and be around the people he enjoys most.

“I love the people in the trade, I love the people we help, and I really enjoy the Good Lord giving me the strength to keep me going,” Floyd said.