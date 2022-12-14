It’s been a wet and warmer than average December so far, but winter is quickly approaching. The official start of Winter is 3:47pm Wednesday, December 21, and temperatures leading up to it are certainly going to feel like it.

Monday evening into early Tuesday morning looks like the best shot for some winter weather for parts of the state.

Cold and dry air settles in Thursday, December 15 and sticks around for the rest of the month…with even colder weather anticipated heading into Christmas. (Here‘s more on the temperature outlook for the rest of the December)

Forecast low temperatures Tuesday morning on December 20 from the GFS 25KM weather model.

Little Rock will stay dry through Sunday, December 18, but a chance for some winter weather arrives later Monday.

Some models are pushing for light snow over northwest Arkansas by Tuesday evening with light freezing rain possible for central Arkansas. Freezing rain is rain that freezes on contact to surfaces like roads, powerlines and cars. This could lead to some slick and dangerous travel if there is enough accumulation and is something the Arkansas Storm Team is monitoring closely.

As of now, this system is too far out to confidently pin down any accumulation totals. Timing could be as early as 8pm for northwest Arkansas. Accumulation is most likely over higher elevations like the Boston Mountains, Ozarks and Ouachitas, but temperatures will be cold enough in places like Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Mountain Home, Jasper and immediately surrounding areas to see some flakes.

The chance for the winter weather continues into Tuesday morning based off the latest models. The one pointing toward snow is the GFS (Global Forecast System), and will likely alter some since we are still several days out from the forecast snow event.

We need moisture and cold weather for snow. The cold weather will be present, so it all comes down to how much moisture we will deal with in the next two weeks. Stay with the Arkansas Storm Team for the latest updates.