Monday Morning Weather Update

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Heat and Humidity return for the start of the work week with highs in the middle 90s, but feels like temperatures climbing into the triple digits. A Heat Advisory is in effect for Central Arkansas from 1 pm until 9 pm both Monday and Tuesday and heat index values are forecast to be 105-110 during the afternoon.

Please take the proper precautions in the heat. Drink plenty of water, wear lightweight/ light-colored clothing, and take breaks if you work out in the heat.