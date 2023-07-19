OVERNIGHT: Warm and muggy conditions are expected tonight with temps in the 90s through 8pm and staying in the 80s afterwards. It will be breezy with a southwesterly wind of 10-15mph and mostly clear conditions. Some more clouds will be build in by early morning.
THURSDAY: Another extremely hot and humid forecast sticks around Thursday with high temps in the upper 90s and it feeling more like 110°F+. An excessive heat warning goes in effect 1pm – 9pm Thursday. It will be breezy with west southwesterly wind 10-15mph and partly sunny conditions.
WHAT’S NEXT: Relief from the extreme heat and humidity arrive Friday, with high temps in the upper 80s. It will stay seasonable through the weekend, with slightly higher rain chances Friday and Saturday. High heat returns next week.
