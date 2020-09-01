More Heavy Rain Likely. Flash Flood Watch Much of Arkansas

Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms moving along a stalled front causing flooding in Arkansas this week. The National Weather Service in Little Rock continues a flash flood watch through Thursday for parts of Arkansas including the Little Rock metro area. 1 to 3 inches of additional rainfall is likely through Thursday, with localized up to 5 inches.

Widespread 2 to nearly 5 inches of rain fell across West Central Arkansas Tuesday morning, in addition to the heavy rainfall that fell Monday morning.

The ground is already saturated from rain from the remnants of Laura as well as the rain over the weekend. It has been a record wet August for parts of the State. Big Fork, Arkansas received 19.70″ of rain in Arkansas this August, breaking the old record for the most rainfall observed anywhere in Arkansas during the month of August. Additional heavy rainfall is likely again Wednesday morning, as well as again Wednesday night into Thursday.

A few showers linger into Friday as a cold front moves through. Rainfall will not be as heavy or widespread Friday with drier air moving in behind the front for the weekend.