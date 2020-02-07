More Rainy Weather Ahead

Get ready for more clouds and wet weather next week. After some sunshine Saturday, clouds and showers return for Sunday. A cold front brings some rain Sunday evening through Monday morning, but that front stalls to our South, with a couple of waves of low pressure moving along the front during the week. A weak system moves along the front Tuesday with clouds and a few showers, but a much stronger system develops Wednesday pushing some potentially heavy rain into Arkansas Wednesday into Thursday.

Multiple rounds of rainfall will add up next week, with some areas potentially receiving 4 or more inches. Southern Arkansas is most at risk for heavy rainfall next week, but that will depend on how far South the front stalls.