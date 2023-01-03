JESSIEVILLE, Ark. – The National Weather Service has categorized the tornado that tore through Jessieville on Monday as an EF1.

A tornado that formed just southwest of Jessieville on Monday tore a northeastern path through the town.

The tornado continued to damage parts of the town, most notably the Jessieville High School campus, where it bent three of the four light poles on the football field.

After it eventually dissipated, the length of the tornado’s path was just over 2 miles and was 200 yards wide.

With winds getting up to 102 miles per hour, the National Weather Service categorized the tornado as an EF1, second lowest on the Enhanced Fujita scale.

The EF scale is used by the NWS to categorize the strength of tornadoes, scaling up to an EF5 at wind speeds greater than 200 miles per hour.