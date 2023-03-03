LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officials with the National Weather Service confirmed Friday that an EF-2 tornado touched down in Pike County Thursday evening.

Several homes in Pike County were damaged as the storm front crossed the state.

NWS officials said that the damage from the Thursday evening storms is consistent with that of a higher end EF-2 tornado.

Officials also said that damage consistent with an EF-1 tornado was found along Highway 237, southwest of Fouke and south of the Sulphur River in Miller County.

Crews are still assessing the area and more details concerning the damage and track of the storm are expected to come.