Resources to stay informed during severe weather

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — With the possibility of Arkansas experiencing severe weather today, Fox16 and the award-winning Arkansas Storm Team want to ensure you and your family stay safe.

Fox16 meteorologists will be on standby throughout the day to provide television updates in the event safety is at risk.

To get storm warning updates on your phone as they happen, you can download the Fox16 app or follow @Fox16News on Twitter. Warnings are immediately distributed as they come in from the National Weather Service.

Warnings are also immediately posted to Facebook. However, they might not show up on your Facebook newsfeed in a timely fashion. To ensure you’re seeing the latest warnings, you’ll want to monitor the Fox16 page.

Warnings are also posted in a red bar at the top of Fox16.com.

