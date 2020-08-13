Round of Rain Likely Friday Morning.

Little Rock, AR – A band of showers and thunderstorms will develop mainly across West Central Arkansas late tonight into Friday morning. Showers will develop mainly after Midnight with some locally heavy downpours possible.

Rainfall may be locally heavy in a few spots, but not expecting anything like the torrential rains that hit Southwest Arkansas Wednesday morning. Some rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches possible, with some very localized heavier amounts possible.

The timing of the showers is most likely from after Midnight to around 9 AM Friday morning. A few isolated showers may re-develop during the afternoon with daytime heating.

An isolated strong thunderstorm or to is possible early Friday morning, with a strong wind gust the main concern. The Storm Prediction Center indicates a marginal (1/5) risk for Central and Western Arkansas through early Friday.