Saharan Dust Reaches Southeast U.S.

Little Rock – The surge of Saharan Dust arrived along the Gulf Coast Thursday with hazy skies and some impact on air quality. The dust was picked up by winds associated with a strong tropical wave moving off of Africa early last week. the dust has traveled across the Tropical Atlantic, through the Caribbean and into the Gulf of Mexico.

Most of the dust is within a layer of air about 1 to 3 miles above the ground. Much of the lower level dust has fallen out of the atmosphere during the trek across The Atlantic, but due to the intensity of this surge of dust some of the low level dust remains at the surface. Air Quality levels along the Gulf Coast have reached the “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” category for fine particulates.

The dust layer continues to move North, reaching Arkansas by Friday and Saturday. This will cause hazy skies across the area, although it may not be as noticeable Friday due to cloud cover.

Air Quality is expected to remain good for Central Arkansas through Friday based on the latest forecast from the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality

The Air Quality forecast for Central Arkansas will be closely monitored over the next couple of days. The dust layer over Arkansas is expected to thin out by Sunday.