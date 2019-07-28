Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Top Stories
Little Rock group raising awareness to end family separation at the border
Top Stories
Charter boat catches fire off coast of Orange Beach
Two are dead, police say murder/suicide, in Lakeview
Jonesboro police arrest man in 2016 murder case
Puppies recovering after being thrown from a moving vehicle
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Sports
Pig Trail Nation
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
Silver Star Nation
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Correa, Astros top Cards 8-2; Goldschmidt HR in 6th straight
Top Stories
AL Central-leading Twins get reliever Romo from Marlins
Top Stories
Martinez, Benintendi HR, Red Sox again rough up Yankees
Cowboys’ Witten: ‘Talk to me in a month’ about Elliott saga
Felix misses out on world spot in 400, finishes 6th
Ex-Red Sox star David Ortiz out of hospital after shooting
Keep On Amazing
AR Careers
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Automotive Pros
Contests
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors
Stop Bullying
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Horoscopes
Jobs
Terrell Talk
FOX16 Showcase
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Search
Search
Search
Saturday Evening Forecast Update
Weather
Posted:
Jul 27, 2019 / 07:18 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 27, 2019 / 07:18 PM CDT