Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
88°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Top Stories
Arkansas man killed in ATV rollover
Top Stories
Live stream from KTSM, Active shooter in El Paso, Texas
Health risk closes spa in Hot Springs
A CLOSER LOOK: What is and isn’t sales tax-exempt during tax-free weekend
UofA experiments with new 3D crosswalk
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Sports
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
Silver Star Nation
Little League World Series
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
The Latest: Gonzalez urges youngsters to play many sports
Top Stories
President Trump’s sons watch fan Covington beat Lawler
Top Stories
An shoots 66 for 1-stroke lead at Wyndham Championship
Chase Elliott returns to The Glen looking to repeat
Jets’ Ryan Kalil needed to scratch ‘the itch’ to play again
Sale enraged by ump as Red Sox lose 6th in row, 9-2 to Yanks
Keep On Amazing
AR Careers
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Automotive Pros
Contests
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors
Stop Bullying
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Horoscopes
Jobs
Terrell Talk
FOX16 Showcase
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
Live stream from KTSM, Active shooter in El Paso, Texas
1
of
/
2
Breaking News
BREAKING: Confirmed active shooter at Walmart near Cielo Vista Mall
2
of
/
2
Saturday Evening Forecast Update
Weather
Posted:
Aug 3, 2019 / 05:45 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 3, 2019 / 05:45 PM CDT