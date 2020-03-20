Severe storms spread damage across parts of Arkansas

(AP/FOX16)- Severe storms, including at least one possible tornado, have struck parts of Arkansas, damaging homes and causing widespread damage to trees and power lines.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Little Rock, a possible tornado hit Everton, which is in Boone County. NWS officials say they will survey the damage.

Officials say at least one home was destroyed and another lost its roof to a storm that struck a remote Ozark Mountains area Thursday evening near Pyatt in northern Arkansas, near the Missouri border.

There was damage reported to a house and downed power lines east of Valley Springs, according to the Storm Prediction Center (SPC).

Storm damage was also reported at Bruno-Pyatt School.

Numerous downed trees caused widespread power outages in Sharp County, according to the SPC.

According to the Associated Press, at least one person was sent to a hospital in nearby Harrison, Arkansas, with minor injuries.

According to PowerOutage.US, there are 1,067 homes without power as of 6:25 Friday morning, with the majority of the outages in the state being in Baxter County.

Closer to Central Arkansas, there was a report of a possible tornado in Van Buren County, about seven miles south of Dabney.

There were reports of one-inch diameter hail near the Clinton Municipal Airport.