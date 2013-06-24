Skip to content
Severe Weather
Heavy Rain, Isolated Tornadoes Possible Through Friday
Isolated Tornadoes Possible as Storms Move into Arkansas
At Least 5 Arkansas Counties See Damage in April 9 Storms
Thursday Storms Expected Across Arkansas
Storm Threat for Arkansas Wednesday
More Severe Weather Headlines
Update: Weather Officials Say 2 Tornadoes Touched down near Clifty on March 25
Siloam Springs Safety Officials Sound Off on ‘Siren Fatigue’
Video
In Pictures: Recap of March 25 Arkansas Storms, Damage
Video
Possible Tornado Touches down in Madison County
Video
Tuesday Brings Slight Risk of Severe Weather in Arkansas
Update: 39 Arkansas Counties under Tornado Watch Until 2PM
Faulkner County Crews Prepared For Severe Weather
Video
Stormy Weather Threatens Arkansas April 2-3
Storms Bring Threat of Large Hail, Damaging Winds
National Lightning Safety Awareness Week