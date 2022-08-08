LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Heavy rains and storms coming through central Arkansas Monday afternoon resulted in downed trees and thousands left without power.

Hail and strong winds were the biggest threats with the storms. The National Weather Service reported that there were radar-indicated wind gusts of over 40 miles per hour and small hail in the storm.

That lead to trees falling and powerlines coming down. A tree fell in the 600 block of Napa Valley Road in Little Rock, and another tree fell into a house in the 11000 block of West Stoney Point Court.

According to data from PowerOutage.us, outages in Pulaski County are showing 12,236, Saline with 2,507 and Garland County with 3,447. Overall, state outages as of 4:00 p.m. are at 23,536.

Crews said they are currently working toward restoring power throughout all the affected areas.

A tree is down on Napa Valley Drive after early afternoon storms causing several power outages here in Little Rock. Updates coming on @KARK4News and @FOX16News. #ARnews #storms pic.twitter.com/PvU8btgQQ2 — Rylie Birdwell (@BirdwellRylie) August 8, 2022

Anyone looking to monitor power outages can check with the following maps.

Be alerted as soon as severe weather coverage begins by downloading the Arkansas Storm Team app from the App Store or on Google Play.