JOHNSON COUNTY, Ark. – Officials in Johnson County have confirmed that their tornado siren system is currently not working correctly.

According to a post on Facebook, the county’s emergency management team is in contact with various agencies working to get the alert system fixed.

Authorities said residents should not rely on sirens as their primary warning system at this time.

Citizens are urged to sign up for Code Red (notifications from your local emergency response team in the event of emergency situations), watch local TV, have a weather radio, watch warnings on their smart phones, or have a contact chain with friends and family.

They also ask that with severe weather in the Natural State until late Wednesday, residents should have a plan in place.