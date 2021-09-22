National Weather Service reports wind gusts up to 100 mph in Jefferson County storm

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Jefferson County residents had a wild ride as a thunderstorm rolled through Tuesday, and now officials safe they were hit with wind gusting up to 100 mph.

According to a survey from National Weather Service, the storm caused significant damages near West 13th Avenue, just west of Pine Bluff.

The NWS LZK survey team surveyed damage just west of Pine Bluff from yesterday's storms. Winds were estimated up to 100 mph after a very strong microburst. You can see the public information statement at https://t.co/NR52WMhONE. #arwx — NWS Little Rock (@NWSLittleRock) September 22, 2021

The survey said damages consisted of large tree branches broken, small trees uprooted, concrete-supported posts pulled out of the ground, damaged homes, destroyed outbuildings and snapped tree trunks.

Amazingly, all of the damage happened in just 43 minutes, the survey revealed.

No fatalities or injuries were reported during the storm, according to the NWS.

To view the public information statement, visit the National Weather Service website at Forecast.Weather.gov.