PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Heavy downpours on Thursday lead to a familiar sight in pine bluff….FLOODING.

People living near Hazel Street in Pine Bluff say it floods every time it rains hard.

Tanya Simpson said the rain “came down so hard there was no way for it to drain off” on Thursday.

Rose Wright says, “if it rains like really really heavy, you really can’t get out on Hazel Street.”

Rose Wright and Tanya Simpson both live on Southwood Dr which connects to Hazel Street.

Simpson says the flooding usually comes up to her calf and ankles

Rose Wright drives a Malibu, which sits low to the ground. “Like if you don’t have a big truck or something that sits up high, you’re not going to get down that street,” said Wright.

Flooding doesn’t just affect drivers in the Hazel Street area.

On Market Street, a few miles away from Hazel Street, a car was left stuck with the front end leaning in a ditch.

“I think they need a better structure or something to drain the water,” said Wright.

$32 million is coming to the city to fix this flood problem, thanks to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Which is expected to be completed within the next 3-4 years.