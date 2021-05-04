Storm damage and power outages in Arkansas after severe weather

ARKANSAS – Reports of damage and power outages across Arkansas have begun to spring up after intense overnight storms.

A large tree was reported down across Highway 229 in Haskell.

In Hot Springs 71 mile per hour wind gusts were reported at the airport along with a tree that fell on a vehicle around 2 a.m.

One-inch size hail was seen in Faulkner County and in Pope County, numerous trees and powerlines were downed, with one tree falling on a home.

The most significant storm damage has been reported in Van Buren and Walnut Ridge

In Walnut Ridge power lines and trees fell with some homes and trees reporting damage.

In Van Buren, a portion of the roof was blown off of the Crawford County Courthouse with debris littering the lawn in front of the building.

There are 39,398 power outages across the state with the hardest-hit areas being Pike, Sebastian, Crawford, Lawrence and Clay counties.

