Snow Ends North. Cold Tonight

Snow fell across Northern Arkansas this morning, with some accumulations of around 1 to 2 inches in some spots. A couple of isolated locations had snowfall up to 3″. Central Arkansas received a few light showers with a some brief sleet reported in a couple of spots.

All precipitation has come to an end this evening and skies clear out overnight. Temperatures drop well below freezing by Thursday morning with lows in the mid to upper 20s Central and South with low 20s North. Most roads have had a chance to dry off during the day, but a couple of isolated icy spots may still be possible in parts of Northern Arkansas through early Thursday morning.