Storm damage reported in Arkansas

#UPDATE: Several trees and power lines down along Caney Valley Drive in Plumerville.



The homeowner of the house here says she’s just glad they are all okay after the storm. She says they have a lot of damage to clean up. #ARwx pic.twitter.com/CAdUHkogVO — Alexis Wainwright (@AWainwrightTV) September 1, 2020

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There have been multiple counties reporting damage in the state of Arkansas after severe weather on Tuesday.

CONWAY COUNTY:

The Arkansas Department of Emergency Management has reported three houses with damage along with several outbuildings.

There have been several poles reported on Caney Valley Road.

The National Weather Service has reported damage in south-southwest of Mount Olive in Conway County. Trees and power lines were blown down. Trees were down on several roofs and several outbuildings were damaged or destroyed.

FAULKNER COUNTY:

The Greenbrier Fire Department has reported multiple trees down as well as roofs being off of mobile homes from East Republican Rd. to Highway 25 between Greenbrier and Guy.

The National Weather Service is reporting damage in Faulkner County in Guy where a barn roof was blown off on highway 25.

CLEBURNE COUNTY:

In Cleburne County, the National Weather Service has reported a tree down on Candlestick Rd. in Quitman. In south-southeast Heber Springs, trees have been reported down and there was a house entrapment on Highway 16 just southeast of Heber Springs.