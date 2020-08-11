Storm Potential Tuesday Afternoon

A cold front stalling over Missouri along with an upper air disturbance will likely trigger shower and thunderstorm development Tuesday afternoon. Some storms may be briefly strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center indicates a Marginal Risk for severe storms for Central Arkansas

The main concern with the storms will be strong wind gusts, but isolated hail and heavy rain are also possible.

The timing of the storms will be primarily from early afternoon around 2 PM through around 7 PM or so for Central Arkansas.