Storms are over. Sunshine next!

Dozens of storms reports from severe weather late Tuesday night and very early Wednesday morning. Estimated wind gusts peaked near 70mph north of Little Rock in White County with ping pong hail reports there as well. Numerous trees came down from gusty wind across the state with thousands out of power in southwest Arkansas.

Fortunately, storms are over and we do not expect any more storms today.

It will be windy today with gusts out of the west northwest up to 25mph. Some sunshine will come through early afternoon with a few sprinkles possible later in the day and early evening.

Clouds clear tonight, and it will be cooler. Sunshine & dry conditions tomorrow!