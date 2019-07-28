Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
88°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Top Stories
Update: Arrest made in Little Rock shooting on South Martin Street
Top Stories
Update: Officer involved shooting in Hot Springs
Update: Two dead, in fatal car accident, one is Drew Grant Westside Middle school shooter from 1998
Pine Bluff Resident to be the first in Arkansas to receive 400 YAAHC Distinguish Service Award
23-Year-Old drowns at Greers Ferry lake
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Sports
Pig Trail Nation
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
Silver Star Nation
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
AP source: Mets close to acquiring Stroman from Blue Jays
Top Stories
Hamlin pull away late to win NASCAR race at Pocono Raceway
Top Stories
Scott Dixon races to 6th victory at Mid-Ohio
Koepka outduels McIlroy, wins first WGC title by 3 strokes
Schwarber hits grand slam, 3-run HR as Cubs top Brewers 11-4
Long toss: Bauer heaves ball over CF wall, KC beats Indians
Keep On Amazing
AR Careers
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Automotive Pros
Contests
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors
Stop Bullying
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Horoscopes
Jobs
Terrell Talk
FOX16 Showcase
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Officer involved shooting in Hot Springs
Sunday Evening Forecast Update
Weather
Posted:
Jul 28, 2019 / 06:09 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 28, 2019 / 06:09 PM CDT