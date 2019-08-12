Sunday Evening Forecast Update

Dangerous heat is forecast for the start of the work week. On Monday, air temperatures will range from the middle to upper 90s with heat index values from 100 to as high as 115 degrees statewide. An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued to include much of the state Monday, and another may be issued for Tuesday as this hot weather pattern continues.

It is very important that if you must be outside, avoid long periods of strenuous activity, take plenty of breaks, stay cool and hydrated.