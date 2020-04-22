Skip to content
Court allows Arkansas ban on surgical abortions due to virus
Tracking Possible Severe Storms Later Today
Apr 22, 2020 / 06:53 AM CDT
Apr 22, 2020 / 06:53 AM CDT
We get a lull in rain and storm activity from 9am through lunchtime. Storms return by 3pm cdt and intensify this evening & tonight.
Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible through midnight cdt. Storms should clear by 3am cdt through the entire state.
Damaging wind and hail will be our biggest threats in central Arkansas from 9pm through midnight cdt.
Southern Arkansas has the highest threat for severe storms. A few tornadoes are also more likely in southwest Arkansas. Flash flooding will also be possible with 1-3″ of total rainfall.
