Tracking strong storms tonight

There is now a higher risk for severe storms in southwest and western Arkansas. The greatest threats are damaging wind and large hail in that order.



Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has upgraded west Arkansas to an enhanced (3/5) risk in orange. The enhanced risk includes: Benton, Bryant, Hot Springs & Arkadelphia. Little Rock is under a slight (2/5) risk in yellow. Northern Arkansas is under a marginal risk in green (1/5).

Clouds increase throughout the afternoon. The majority of the day will be rain-free.

Storms move into western Arkansas near 6pm cdt. Central Arkansas, including Little Rock, will start to see an uptick in storm activity after 8pm cdt through midnight. Early tomorrow morning after 1am cdt, storm activity decreases.